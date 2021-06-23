Left Menu

Dalits not getting respect so converting to Christianity: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that Dalits are converting to Christianity as they are denied respect in the society.

ANI | Kamareddy (Telangana) | Updated: 23-06-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 23:22 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that Dalits are converting to Christianity as they are denied respect in the society. Addressing a public meeting at the Telangana's Kamareddy on Sunday, the Telangana CM said, "Poverty still prevails in India and the situation of Dalits still needs to be improved in this country."

"If Dalits are converting to Christianity then it is the fault of us that we are unable to protect them. As they convert to Christianity, they are getting the respect that was denied to them as a Dalit," KCR said. He further said that he himself is a Hindu and feels bad when he sees that Dalits are still suffering due to poverty.

"Everyone in this country should step forward to help these poor and Dalits to come out of poverty," he added. (ANI)

