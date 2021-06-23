Dalits not getting respect so converting to Christianity: KCR
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that Dalits are converting to Christianity as they are denied respect in the society.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that Dalits are converting to Christianity as they are denied respect in the society. Addressing a public meeting at the Telangana's Kamareddy on Sunday, the Telangana CM said, "Poverty still prevails in India and the situation of Dalits still needs to be improved in this country."
"If Dalits are converting to Christianity then it is the fault of us that we are unable to protect them. As they convert to Christianity, they are getting the respect that was denied to them as a Dalit," KCR said. He further said that he himself is a Hindu and feels bad when he sees that Dalits are still suffering due to poverty.
"Everyone in this country should step forward to help these poor and Dalits to come out of poverty," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindu
- K Chandrashekar Rao
- Dalit
- India
- Christianity
- Dalits
ALSO READ
S.P. Hinduja Banque Privée & The Desai Foundation Partner to Create Heroes for Humanity, a COVID Response Recovery Initiative With Both Short and Long Term Impact in India
Hindu community in Pak's Peshawar outraged over illegal construction at 3,000-year-old temple
Pak SC wraps up case of death of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India after govt assurance
Muzrai dept grants only for Hindu religious institutions, temples: Minister
Dalit man killed for objecting to removal of Ambedkar’s poster in Rajasthan