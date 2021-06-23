Jharkhand CM directs officials to fill up vacancies in all govt depts

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday directed senior state government officials to fill up vacant posts in all the departments at the earliest.

The directions followed a meeting of the chief minister with the senior officials regarding the matter.

Advertisement

''Today in a meeting with the Chief Secretary of the State, Principal Secretary, Personnel Department, Chairman of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission and Advocate General, I have directed them to fill up the vacant posts in various departments as soon as possible,'' Soren tweeted.

Also, they have been directed to remove any discrepancy in the rules related to appointment and give advertisements so that the youths of the state can get maximum opportunities and the vacant posts in various departments can be filled up immediately, he added.

Meanwhile, a statement from the state government said that it was working with the aim of filling the vacant posts by the end of 2021 so that the developmental works which are being affected due to shortage of manpower can be overcome.

Soren also directed the senior officials to redress issues pertaining to promotions of employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)