Left Menu

Jharkhand CM directs officials to fill up vacancies in all govt depts

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-06-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 23:25 IST
Jharkhand CM directs officials to fill up vacancies in all govt depts
File Photo Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday directed senior state government officials to fill up vacant posts in all the departments at the earliest.

The directions followed a meeting of the chief minister with the senior officials regarding the matter.

''Today in a meeting with the Chief Secretary of the State, Principal Secretary, Personnel Department, Chairman of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission and Advocate General, I have directed them to fill up the vacant posts in various departments as soon as possible,'' Soren tweeted.

Also, they have been directed to remove any discrepancy in the rules related to appointment and give advertisements so that the youths of the state can get maximum opportunities and the vacant posts in various departments can be filled up immediately, he added.

Meanwhile, a statement from the state government said that it was working with the aim of filling the vacant posts by the end of 2021 so that the developmental works which are being affected due to shortage of manpower can be overcome.

Soren also directed the senior officials to redress issues pertaining to promotions of employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021