PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-06-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 23:25 IST
UP CM pays tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on death anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid rich tributes to BJP ideologue Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 68th death anniversary and said he was a great patriot, freedom fighter and eminent educationist. The chief minister garlanded Mookerjee’s photo in front of his statue installed at the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Hospital in the state capital.

In a statement issued here by the state government, Adityanath said in post-Independence India, Mookerjee gave a vision to the country as the Union minister of industry and was a great advocate of the unity and integrity of India.

His views differed from the then central government over the addition of Article 370 to the Constitution. He quit the government and dedicated himself to the service of Mother India, the chief minister said.

Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for fulfilling Mookerjee’s dream by abolishing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, the statement said.

Mookerjee was a critic of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 by the then Congress government and was arrested after he entered the erstwhile state to protest the requirement for a permit to do so. He died under detention. While the government then said his death was due to health reasons, the Jana Sangh and later, the BJP have often questioned the claim. Revocation of Article 370 had been a foundational belief of the BJP, and the Narendra Modi government fulfilled it in 2019 after coming to power for a second term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

