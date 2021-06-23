Left Menu

Inoculate Nepalese nationals working in Odisha even without required documents: State govt to officials

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-06-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 23:40 IST
The Odisha government has asked district authorities and municipal corporations to administer COVID-19 vaccines to nationals from Nepal, who are employed in the state, even if they do not possess registration-related documents.

The state government's move was based on recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).

Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra has written a letter to the district collectors, municipal commissioners and chief district medical & public health officers in this regard.

Mohapatra said the Nepalese nationals, who are engaged as labourers/workers may not have any prescribed identity card for registering their names on the CoWIN portal.

Therefore, the state government has decided to vaccinate them in accordance with the standard operating procedures for Covid vaccination of people without an identity card, he said.

Earlier, the Odisha government had directed district administrations to vaccinate vulnerable people, even if they don't have the required identity proof.

The state has vaccinated more than one crore people so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

