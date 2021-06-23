Pb govt's claims of giving jobs to over 16 lakh youth 'bundle of lies', says AAP

Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Wednesday dared the Congress-led government to give information about jobs given to the state’s youth as it dubbed the claims of giving employment to 16.29 lakh people as a “bundle of lies.” “If the Congress government has provided jobs to more than 16 lakh youth of Punjab, then they should make all the information public on the government website, so that the people can know the truth,” said Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, AAP MLA and party's youth wing chief.

He along with AAP leader advocate Dinesh Chadha termed the claims of the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government as a “bundle of lies”.

They said the government had tried to “fool” the people of Punjab by putting up job advertisement boards all over the state, which the people would surely take into account in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Citing an RTI, Hayer said according to the information received from the director, Department of Employment Generation and Training, 10 lakh people have taken loans for their ventures from the state government, which claims to provide 'Ghar-Ghar Rozgar'.

Hayer said the government claim of providing jobs included the youth who got placed through various colleges.

“Those enlisted in the Army are also included in the 16 lakh job claim of the government,” he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said these figures have “exposed the biggest lie” of the Amarinder Singh government.

Hayer and Chadha said that the employment department had categorically refused to make public the names of the over 16 lakh people.

