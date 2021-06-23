Left Menu

Pb govt's claims of giving jobs to over 16 lakh youth 'bundle of lies', says AAP

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-06-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 23:54 IST
Pb govt's claims of giving jobs to over 16 lakh youth 'bundle of lies', says AAP
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Wednesday dared the Congress-led government to give information about jobs given to the state’s youth as it dubbed the claims of giving employment to 16.29 lakh people as a “bundle of lies.” “If the Congress government has provided jobs to more than 16 lakh youth of Punjab, then they should make all the information public on the government website, so that the people can know the truth,” said Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, AAP MLA and party's youth wing chief.

He along with AAP leader advocate Dinesh Chadha termed the claims of the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government as a “bundle of lies”.

They said the government had tried to “fool” the people of Punjab by putting up job advertisement boards all over the state, which the people would surely take into account in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Citing an RTI, Hayer said according to the information received from the director, Department of Employment Generation and Training, 10 lakh people have taken loans for their ventures from the state government, which claims to provide 'Ghar-Ghar Rozgar'.

Hayer said the government claim of providing jobs included the youth who got placed through various colleges.

“Those enlisted in the Army are also included in the 16 lakh job claim of the government,” he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said these figures have “exposed the biggest lie” of the Amarinder Singh government.

Hayer and Chadha said that the employment department had categorically refused to make public the names of the over 16 lakh people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021