Housing finance agency director says he respects court decision allowing Biden to remove him

The top official overseeing housing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said Wednesday he respected a Supreme Court decision that found President Joe Biden has the authority to remove him.

Mark Calabria, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, said in a statement he would abide by Thursday's ruling and wished his successor well in overseeing the enterprises. The White House said earlier in the day it planned to replace Calabria, who was appointed to the job by President Donald Trump.

