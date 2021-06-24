Left Menu

BJP trying to grab posts of zila, kshetra panchayat chairpersons, claims Akhilesh Yadav

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-06-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 00:32 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of using fear and greed to grab the posts of chairpersons of the zila and kshetra panchayats.

In a statement issued here, Yadav said, ''BJP is hell bent on insulting the public and democracy. The public has defeated the BJP in the panchayat elections, and so the BJP now is indulging in 'dhaandli' (fraud) to regain its lost dignity.” “It is using fear and greed, and dreaming to grab the posts of zila panchayat chairpersons and kshetra panchayat chairpersons,'' it added.

Yadav also alleged that the BJP is using the administration in every district to register fake cases against SP candidates and threatening them.

He also urged Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to intervene in this regard, and give directions for free and impartial elections, the statement said.

