Cong MLA hits out independent legislator for calling Pilot outsider

Indraj Meena said the people of Rajasthan and the country love Pilot.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 01:04 IST
Rajasthan MLA and Sachin Pilot loyalist Indraj Meena on Wednesday termed the former deputy chief minister a “heavyweight leader” as he slammed independent legislator Ramkesh Meena for calling Pilot an outsider.

Ramkesh Meena, who belongs to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp, had on Tuesday called Pilot an outsider in Rajasthan. The opposition BJP too attacked the Gehlot camp over Ramkesh Meena’s remark and asked if Pilot was an outsider, then what about Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh who were not born in India.

Indraj Meena said the people of Rajasthan and the country love Pilot. “He is a heavyweight leader, so it is the law of nature that the weak gang up against the strong,” he said.

BJP MLA and deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said Ramkesh Meena is close to the chief minister and what he said about Pilot is actually what is going in Gehlot’s mind.

Rathore said one of Congress’ most influential leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan K C Venugopal too is an outsider as he is from Kerala.

