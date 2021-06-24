Left Menu

U.S. condemns 'reprehensible' Tigray market attack

The United States is gravely concerned by reports of civilian deaths in a market attack in Ethiopia's Tigray region and urged Ethiopian authorities to ensure full medical access for all the victims, the State Department said on Wednesday. "We strongly condemn this reprehensible act. There are also credible reports that security forces denied medical personnel access to the victims of this terrible attack.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 02:20 IST
"We strongly condemn this reprehensible act. There are also credible reports that security forces denied medical personnel access to the victims of this terrible attack. Denying victims urgently needed medical care is heinous and absolutely unacceptable," spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

A medical official told Reuters the air strike on Tuesday killed at least 43 people in the town of Togoga.

