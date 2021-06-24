Biden nominates widow of late Senator McCain to U.N. post

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Republican Senator John McCain, to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations' agencies for food and agriculture, the White House said.

Biden also nominated Jack Markell, a former governor of his home state of Delaware, to be the U.S. representative to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the White House statement said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)