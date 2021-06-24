Bipartisan Senate group taking infrastructure investment plan to White House -Cassidy
Republican U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy said on Wednesday a bipartisan group of 21 senators has a framework of an infrastructure investment plan to take to the White House.
He provided no additional details.
