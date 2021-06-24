Left Menu

Mexico's Slim, other firms open to rebuilding collapsed metro line, president says

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Grupo Carso and other firms that built the metro line that collapsed last month, killing 26 people, are willing to participate in rebuilding it.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-06-2021 05:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 05:11 IST
Mexico's Slim, other firms open to rebuilding collapsed metro line, president says
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Grupo Carso and other firms that built the metro line that collapsed last month, killing 26 people, are willing to participate in rebuilding it. Lopez Obrador said he met with Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Slim, Latin American's richest man, to discuss a plan to rehabilitate as soon as possible the Metro 12 Line, which suffered the accident on May 3.

Slim and the other firms "are willing, eager to help and participate and I applaud that," Lopez Obrador said at a daily news conference, without specifying what their involvement might entail. He added that both the government and firms wanted to avoid a court battle.

Sheinbaum on Friday said she would like the firms that built the metro railway to help pay for its reconstruction. The line was built by a consortium led by Mexico's ICA along with Grupo Carso and French trainmaker Alstom SA.

Preliminary findings of an independent investigation published on June 16 showed the collapse of a section of the line was caused by a structural failure. And in a separate inspection, the Civil Engineering Corps of Mexico said on Thursday it found evidence of other deficiencies and vulnerabilities that require further analysis.

The collapse, Mexico's biggest train accident in years, put pressure on close allies of Lopez Obrador as well as Slim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India; FDA documents show struggle over approval of new Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021