Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Indigenous group in Canada announces discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves

A Canadian indigenous group announced on Wednesday the "horrific and shocking discovery" of hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school, just weeks after the discovery of other children's remains shook the country. The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations said in a statement that the number of newly found unmarked graves was "the most significantly substantial to date in Canada." The statement did not specify numbers.

Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says

British-born U.S. technology entrepreneur John McAfee died on Wednesday by suicide in a Barcelona prison after the Spanish high court authorised his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges, his lawyer told Reuters. McAfee's lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the anti-virus software pioneer died by hanging as his nine months in prison brought him to despair.

Canada unveils plans to make online hate speech a crime

Canada's Liberal government on Wednesday unveiled plans to make online hate speech a crime, although the proposed legislation excludes social media platforms for now. The proposed amendments to Canada's criminal codes and human rights act, which have been in the works for many months, come just weeks after an attack that killed four members of a Muslim family.

Medical official: air strike kills at least 43 in Ethiopia's Tigray

An air strike killed at least 43 people in the town of Togoga in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Tuesday, a medical official told Reuters, after residents said new fighting had flared in recent days north of the regional capital Mekelle. Ethiopian military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane did not confirm or deny the incident. He said air strikes were a common military tactic and that government forces do not target civilians.

Brazil environment minister quits; faces illegal logging probe

Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles quit on Wednesday, facing a criminal investigation of whether he obstructed a police probe of illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest. A Supreme Court justice authorized the investigation of Salles this month after federal police raids targeted the minister and other officials alleged to have allowed illegal wood exports.

Russia says it chases British destroyer out of Crimea waters with warning shots, bombs

Russia said on Wednesday it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the coast of the Crimea peninsula. Britain rejected Russia's account of the incident, saying it believed any shots fired were a pre-announced Russian "gunnery exercise", and that no bombs had been dropped. But it confirmed that its destroyer, HMS Defender, had sailed through what it described as waters belonging to Ukraine.

Buckingham Palace must do better on diversity, royal source says

Buckingham Palace, which has come under fire from Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan for the way it deals with race, has not done enough to increase diversity among staff, a senior royal source has said. In its annual report on the Sovereign Grant, which details the queen's taxpayer-funded spending, the palace said on Wednesday that only 8.5% of its staff were from ethnic minorities, the first time it has given such a breakdown.

North Korea says not considering contact with U.S. that would waste time

North Korea is not considering any contact with the United States that would only waste time, Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon said on Wednesday. "We are not considering even the possibility of any contact with the U.S., let alone having it, which would get us nowhere, only taking up precious time," Ri said in a statement carried on state media KCNA.

Mexico's Slim, other firms open to rebuilding collapsed metro line, president says

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Grupo Carso and other firms that built the metro line that collapsed last month, killing 26 people, are willing to participate in rebuilding it. Lopez Obrador said he met with Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Slim, Latin American's richest man, to discuss a plan to rehabilitate as soon as possible the Metro 12 Line, which suffered the accident on May 3.

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit U.S.-Mexico border on Friday

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday for the first time since taking a lead role in immigration issues, her office said, bowing to pressure that she make the high-profile trip. Harris will travel to El Paso, Texas, on Friday with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Harris spokeswoman Symone Sanders said.

