Taiwan condemns 'political oppression' after closure of HK paper

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 24-06-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 06:19 IST
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's government on Thursday expressed its condemnation of the "political oppression" of Hong Kong media after the Chinese-run city's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, printed its last edition.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said this "unfortunate incident" has sounded the death knell for freedom of press and speech in Hong Kong and that history will always record the "ugly face" of those in power suppressing freedom.

