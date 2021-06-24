Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies in hospital -sources

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino died on Thursday after being hospitalised in Manila, two sources with direct knowledge of the issue told Reuters.

The 61-year-old was president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016.

Known popularly as Noynoy, he rode a wave of public support all the way to the presidency after his mother, the revered democracy leader Corazon Aquino, died in 2009.

