Procure maximum wheat from farmers: Priyanka Gandhi to Uttar Pradesh govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 11:16 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure maximum procurement of wheat from farmers, saying if steps were not taken for it the produce would be ruined due to rain.

The Congress general secretary said that in Uttar Pradesh, the last date for wheat procurement has passed and the government procurement of wheat from many farmers has not been done. ''If 'buying wheat from the last farmer' was not a 'jumla' (rhetoric), then the BJP government should ensure maximum purchase by extending the date of wheat procurement,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Otherwise the wheat of the farmers will be ruined due to the rain, she added.

Gandhi on Monday had written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to flag the problems being faced by wheat farmers in selling their produce and demanded that the government should guarantee wheat procurement.

In her letter to Adityanath, the Congress general secretary had said that there should be a guarantee on procurement of wheat from farmers at procurement centres till July 15.

The procurement was scheduled to carry on till June 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

