Left Menu

Noted photographer and film-maker Sivan dead

Om Shanthi, Sangeeth Sivan posted on Facebook.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh and other politicians condoled the death of Sivan.Sivan was well-known in the movie industry especially for his cinematography skills.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 24-06-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 11:43 IST
Noted photographer and film-maker Sivan dead
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The veteran still photographer and film-maker Sivan died on Thursday, family sources said.

He was 89.

Noted film-makers Sangeeth Sivan, Santhosh Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan are his sons.

''It's with great sadness that I share with you all d tragic news that my father, Mr. Sivan, breathed his last today,'' Sangeeth Sivan, his son and noted film director, posted on Facebook.

Sivan was the first press photographer in Kerala.

He was also the still photographer of the classic Malayalam movie 'Chemmeen' which was released in 1965.

Sivan directed 'Abhayam' in 1991, which bagged the national film award for the Best Children's film.

'Abhayam', 'Yagam', 'Mohangal', 'Kilivaathil, Keshu', 'Oru Yathra' are among his notable works.

''He was our inspiration & role model. What he accomplished was achieved through hard work, dedication, discipline & foresight. Am sure he would continue to guide us on our onward journey. Forever indebted & will always be in our hearts. Love you Dad for everything & I m sure you will be watching over us from your place among d clouds & stars. Om Shanthi,'' Sangeeth Sivan posted on Facebook.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh and other politicians condoled the death of Sivan.

''Sivan was well-known in the movie industry especially for his cinematography skills. His 'Sivan studio' at Thiruvananthapuram was a popular gathering spot for many prominent cultural icons,'' Vijayan said in his condolence message.

Speaker Rajesh condoled Sivan's death and said he was quite active in the cultural sphere of the state capital.

''As the first press photographer in Thiruvananthapuram, he captured many historic moments,'' Rajesh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021