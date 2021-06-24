Left Menu

Britain wants to allow people to travel again - minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 11:50 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain wants to return to a position that allows people to travel abroad again for a foreign holiday but new variants of the novel coronavirus are complicating the easing, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday.

Asked if Brits would be able to enjoy a foreign holiday on Spanish islands this year amid speculation that restrictions on travel to Ibiza and Mallorca could be eased, Eustice said:

"Well, personally I want us to get back to a position where we can support those who want to travel to do so, nobody likes the draconian restrictions we've had to put in place over this last year."

