UK's Raab says Russia Black Sea explanation 'predictably inaccurate'

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab on Thursday said no shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia's explanation of the incident was "predictably inaccurate".
Britain has played down the incident off the Crimea penisula in which Russia said it fired warning shots.
Raab in a news conference in Singapore also called on China to respect its commitments to free media in Hong Kong under an agreement with Britain, referring to the closure of the pro-democracy Apple Daily.
