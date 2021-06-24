Ex-Philippine leader Aquino's death due to renal failure - family
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 24-06-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 13:05 IST
The cause of death of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino was renal disease as a result of diabetes, his family said on Thursday.
"It is with profound grief that on behalf of our family, I am confirming that our brother, Benigno Noynoy Aquino III died peacefully in his sleep. His death certificate pronounced his death at 6:30 a.m. due to renal disease secondary to diabetes," the family said in a statement read by Pinky Aquino Abellada, one of four surviving sisters of Aquino.
