PM Modi pays tribute to saint Kabir

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 13:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to mystic poet and saint Kabir Das on his birth anniversary, and said he not only attacked social ills but also gave the message of humanity and love to the world.

The path shown by him will continue to inspire every generation to move forward with brotherhood and harmony, Modi said.

The prime minister also posted pictures of his visit to the site where Kabir Das is believed to have been buried.

Kabir's poetry that offered lessons in morality and living while attacking social ills has been hugely influential.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

