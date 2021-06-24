Russia to summon British envoy to foreign ministry on Thursday - official
Britain's ambassador will be summoned to the Russian foreign ministry on Thursday, the ministry's spokeswoman said, after an incident in which Russia said it fired warning shots at a British destroyer in the Black Sea.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Britain of lying in its reaction to the incident in comments that were broadcast on state television. Britain has accused Russia of giving an inaccurate account of the incident.
