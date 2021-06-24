DJB vice-chairman directs setting up emergency teams for redressal of water supply complaints

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday issued directions about setting up an emergency response team in every constituency for speedy redressal of complaints about water supply in the city.

Chadha, who met senior DJB officials to review the water supply situation in Delhi, said the emergency response teams, consisting of chief engineers and superintendent engineers, will draft special plans for critical areas under their jurisdiction in consultation with local MLAs.

''These plans will then be submitted to member (water) for verification and further necessary action. On execution of these plans, it is expected that the number of complaints the DJB receives will reduce,'' a statement quoted him as saying. ''We need to find a way to supply available raw water in an equitable way either through a piped network or additional tanker trips. The Delhi Jal Board's officers need to ensure that complaints received are redressed promptly without fail,'' Chadha said.

He said the chief engineers are required to visit problem-facing areas along with respective MLAs, formulate a working plan to sort out all water supply-related issues, and submit weekly reports to his office.

Chadha directed DJB officials to conduct a constituency-wise analysis of the database, in terms of the amount of water received by DJB installations, at regular intervals to find out the gap between demand and supply.

