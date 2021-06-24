Left Menu

Prisoners in Rajasthan to be allotted barracks on alphabetic order of their names

All the jail in-charge officers have been instructed to send the prisoners to the barracks on the basis of the alphabet of their name, he said.Dasot said the new arrangement will eliminate the possibility of discrimination and corruption.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 15:34 IST
Prisoners in Rajasthan to be allotted barracks on alphabetic order of their names
  • Country:
  • India

To curb corruption and ensure transparency, the Rajasthan Jail Department has decided to allot barracks to prisoners in alphabetic order of their names in central jails.

Earlier, prisoners were lodged in barracks or exchanged in barracks at the discretion of the jailer or jail superintendent.

Director General, Prisons Rajeev Dasot on Thursday issued the guidelines, saying that the initiative will bring fairness and transparency in arrangements. He said local jail authorities used to decide about the allotment of barracks to the prisoners and there used to be complaints of arbitrariness by jail authorities.

“There was also the possibility of corruption. To resolve these problems, directions have been issued to jail officials to allot barracks to the prisoners on alphabetical basis. All the jail in-charge officers have been instructed to send the prisoners to the barracks on the basis of the alphabet of their name,” he said.

Dasot said the new arrangement will eliminate the possibility of discrimination and corruption. He said instructions have also been issued that prisoners from rival gangs should not be kept together so that there is no gang-war in jails.

There are 10 central jails including one special central jail in Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021