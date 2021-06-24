Prisoners in Rajasthan to be allotted barracks on alphabetic order of their names

To curb corruption and ensure transparency, the Rajasthan Jail Department has decided to allot barracks to prisoners in alphabetic order of their names in central jails.

Earlier, prisoners were lodged in barracks or exchanged in barracks at the discretion of the jailer or jail superintendent.

Director General, Prisons Rajeev Dasot on Thursday issued the guidelines, saying that the initiative will bring fairness and transparency in arrangements. He said local jail authorities used to decide about the allotment of barracks to the prisoners and there used to be complaints of arbitrariness by jail authorities.

“There was also the possibility of corruption. To resolve these problems, directions have been issued to jail officials to allot barracks to the prisoners on alphabetical basis. All the jail in-charge officers have been instructed to send the prisoners to the barracks on the basis of the alphabet of their name,” he said.

Dasot said the new arrangement will eliminate the possibility of discrimination and corruption. He said instructions have also been issued that prisoners from rival gangs should not be kept together so that there is no gang-war in jails.

There are 10 central jails including one special central jail in Rajasthan.

