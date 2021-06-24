After 'negative spiral', EU seeks new Russia strategy

European Union leaders will consider on Thursday whether to seek a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a new strategy to manage relations with Moscow that is also set to include the threat of more sanctions.

Envoys for France and Germany on Wednesday proposed that holding a summit with Putin was a possible way to repair ties between the close trade partners, following on from U.S. President Joe Biden's summit in Geneva with Putin. On opposing sides in standoffs in Ukraine and Belarus, and at odds over human rights, the EU and Russia accuse each other of meddling in elections, disinformation, and threatening security and stability from the Baltics to the Black Sea.

"We as the European Union must also seek direct contact with Russia and the Russian president," Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel told legislators in what is expected to be her final speech to the German Bundestag. "It is not enough for the U.S. president to talk to the Russian president. I very much welcome that, but the EU must also create forums for dialogue," she added.

The Kremlin welcomed the idea, saying both Brussels and Moscow needed dialogue. The last EU-Russia summit was in January 2014, shortly before Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.

The EU subsequently froze summits with Putin but its policy has zigzagged between imposing economic sanctions and allowing a new gas pipeline from Russia to Germany to reach completion. EU leaders are now set to call on the European Commission and the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell "to present options for additional restrictive measures, including economic sanctions," according to a draft of the summit statement seen by Reuters.

DIVISION Diplomats said there was division over whether to hold a summit. Some countries such as Belgium said they supported the Franco-German initiative, whereas the Netherlands, Poland and the Baltics echoed a wider-held view that Putin would have to show some gesture of goodwill.

"The conditions for a summit are not right and not there," one senior EU diplomat said. "There are more options to be in touch with the Russians than just a summit, on say climate issues." Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned on Twitter: "Resuming EU-Russia summits without seeing progress from Russia would be a dangerous deviation from EU sanctions policy."

Efforts to resolve the conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have reached a stalemate, despite ceasefires and peace agreements. In a sign of tensions, Russia said this week it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British destroyer sailing in the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea, although Britain, no longer an EU member, denied it.

At the two-day summit in Brussels that will also consider the COVID-19 pandemic and ties with Turkey, leaders hope to build on a Russia strategy paper earlier this month by the Commission and the EU's diplomatic service. It warned of a "negative spiral" and "a further downturn" in ties. EU leaders are now expected to build on that paper to flesh out ways to both call out covert Russian action and work with Moscow on combating climate change.

The paper proposes using the mantra "push back, constrain, engage". "Out of a confrontation of ideas comes understanding," a senior EU diplomat said in support of the EU strategy, although the envoy doubted a sudden improvement in trust.

French President Emmanuel Macron already tried in September 2019 to seek less frosty ties with Putin, without success. Some EU diplomats said there should be an improvement in relations before any summit with the Russian leader. Potential for new flashpoints abound. The EU will on Thursday or Friday publish details of economic sanctions on Belarus, an ally of Russia that the Kremlin sees as a buffer state between Russia and NATO.

