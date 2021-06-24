Swedish Liberals say won't join talks on new Lofven government - TT News Agency
The leader of the Swedish Liberals Party will not enter negotiations to resurrect a deal that was the basis for Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's government, she told the TT news agency on Thursday, increasing the likelihood of snap election.
