Swedish Liberals say won't join talks on new Lofven government
Sweden's Liberal Party will not enter negotiations to resurrect a deal that was the basis for Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's government, its leader told news agency TT on Thursday, increasing the likelihood of a snap election. "We are not going to be part of an agreement with what would, in practice, be the Social Democrats, Left, Centre and Green parties," Liberal leader Nyamko Sabuni told TT.
Sweden's Liberal Party will not enter negotiations to resurrect a deal that was the basis for Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's government, its leader told news agency TT on Thursday, increasing the likelihood of a snap election.
"We are not going to be part of an agreement with what would, in practice, be the Social Democrats, Left, Centre and Green parties," Liberal leader Nyamko Sabuni told TT. Lofven lost a no-confidence vote in parliament on Monday, leaving him one week to resign and try to form a new government or call snap elections.
Lofven was ousted after the Left Party withdrew its support for the government in objection to a proposal to ease rent controls for new-built apartments. In a statement on Facebook, Sabuni said her party wanted a right-of-centre government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Facebook's first smartwatch with two cameras, heart rate monitor to arrive next summer
INSIGHT-Google, Facebook pledged millions for local news. Was it enough?
Russia fines Facebook, Telegram over banned content
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook
Russia slaps new fines on Facebook, Telegram over failure to remove illegal content