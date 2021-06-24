Left Menu

Swedish Liberals say won't join talks on new Lofven government

Sweden's Liberal Party will not enter negotiations to resurrect a deal that was the basis for Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's government, its leader told news agency TT on Thursday, increasing the likelihood of a snap election. "We are not going to be part of an agreement with what would, in practice, be the Social Democrats, Left, Centre and Green parties," Liberal leader Nyamko Sabuni told TT.

Swedish Liberals say won't join talks on new Lofven government
Sweden's Liberal Party will not enter negotiations to resurrect a deal that was the basis for Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's government, its leader told news agency TT on Thursday, increasing the likelihood of a snap election.

"We are not going to be part of an agreement with what would, in practice, be the Social Democrats, Left, Centre and Green parties," Liberal leader Nyamko Sabuni told TT. Lofven lost a no-confidence vote in parliament on Monday, leaving him one week to resign and try to form a new government or call snap elections.

Lofven was ousted after the Left Party withdrew its support for the government in objection to a proposal to ease rent controls for new-built apartments. In a statement on Facebook, Sabuni said her party wanted a right-of-centre government.

