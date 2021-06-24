Latvia says idea to hold summit with Russia's Putin is problematic

Latvian President Krisjanis Karins said the European Union cannot seek top-level dialogue with Russia with no change on tack from the Kremlin, which has annexed Crimea from Kyiv and backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. "A dialogue needs to come at a certain cost to Russia as well," Karins said on arriving at talks among the 27 national EU leaders on the bloc's ties with Moscow. "Otherwise it looks like Russia annexes Crimea, wages a war in Donbas, and Europe shrugs its shoulders and continues seeking dialogue."

"Russia does not understand that kind of free concessions as a sign of strength," he said. Karins added the 27 EU countries must take time to develop a joint new strategy vis-a-vis Russia and should delay any decisions on holding a summit with President Vladimir Putin until fall when such a common position is firmly in place.

