Left Menu

Latvia says idea to hold summit with Russia's Putin is problematic

Latvian President Krisjanis Karins said the European Union cannot seek top-level dialogue with Russia with no change on tack from the Kremlin, which has annexed Crimea from Kyiv and backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. "A dialogue needs to come at a certain cost to Russia as well," Karins said on arriving to talks among the 27 national EU leaders on the bloc's ties with Moscow.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:38 IST
Latvia says idea to hold summit with Russia's Putin is problematic
Image Credit: Facebook (@karinskrisjanis)
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Latvian President Krisjanis Karins said the European Union cannot seek top-level dialogue with Russia with no change on tack from the Kremlin, which has annexed Crimea from Kyiv and backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. "A dialogue needs to come at a certain cost to Russia as well," Karins said on arriving at talks among the 27 national EU leaders on the bloc's ties with Moscow. "Otherwise it looks like Russia annexes Crimea, wages a war in Donbas, and Europe shrugs its shoulders and continues seeking dialogue."

"Russia does not understand that kind of free concessions as a sign of strength," he said. Karins added the 27 EU countries must take time to develop a joint new strategy vis-a-vis Russia and should delay any decisions on holding a summit with President Vladimir Putin until fall when such a common position is firmly in place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021