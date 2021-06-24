Russia must change for ties to improve, says UK PM's spokesman
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:08 IST
Russia must take a different path for relations with Britain to improve, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday after Moscow accused London of spreading lies over a warship confrontation in the Black Sea.
"We support engagement with Russia in order to deliver tough messages and encourage a change in their behaviour ... We remain open to a different relationship but for that to happen the Russian government must choose a different path," the spokesman told reporters.
