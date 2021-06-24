Left Menu

France wants EU to resume dialogue with Russia for stability

"We cannot stay in a purely reactive logic when it comes to Russia," he said.

The European Union should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"We need a dialogue to defend our interests... it is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent," Macron said on entering an EU summit in Brussels that will discuss the 27-nation bloc's relations with Russia.

"We cannot stay in a purely reactive logic when it comes to Russia," he said. "I hope that we can, with real European unity and coordination, have this ...dialogue."

