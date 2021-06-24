Left Menu

Short-sighted policies of BJP responsible for rising unemployment: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhlilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP of ruining the economy and said its short-sighted policies were responsible for the rising unemployment. The short-sighted policies of the BJP is responsible for the rising unemployment.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 18:03 IST
Short-sighted policies of BJP responsible for rising unemployment: Akhilesh
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhlilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP of ruining the economy and said its short-sighted policies were responsible for the rising unemployment. Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said despite holding investors' summit, nothing has happened on the ground. ''The short-sighted policies of the BJP is responsible for the rising unemployment. The claim of UP CM to provide lakhs of jobs has come to the fore now. The BJP is responsible for ruining the economy,'' the SP chief said in a statement. The UP CM used to make tall claims about providing lakhs of jobs to the youths but the reality is that there are hurdles everywhere, be it recruitment of teachers, doctors or in other departments, he said.

He said sub-inspectors were recruited in 2012 and they were given training after selections, but they could not get their positing and salaries yet.

Akhilesh said the BJP government held investors' summit and made tall claims about investments, signing of MOUs as well as jobs, and big advertisements were put out about it but there is nothing on the ground.

He said during his party's regime, an IT hub was made, Amul plant was established and Samsung started functioning in the state.

''The present CM now shows all this and pats his back,'' he said.

He said according to a Niti Aayog report, the performance of UP has come down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021