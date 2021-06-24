British envoy in Moscow arrives at Russian foreign ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 18:14 IST
Britain's ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert arrived at the Russian foreign ministry on Thursday after being summoned over an incident in the Black Sea involving a British warship, a Reuters witness said.
The ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Russia would deliver the ambassador a "tough demarche" - diplomatic jargon for a telling off.
