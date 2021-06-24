British envoy in Moscow arrives at Russian foreign ministry

Britain's ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert arrived at the Russian foreign ministry on Thursday after being summoned over an incident in the Black Sea involving a British warship, a Reuters witness said.

The ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Russia would deliver the ambassador a "tough demarche" - diplomatic jargon for a telling off.

