British envoy in Moscow arrives at Russian foreign ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 18:14 IST
British envoy in Moscow arrives at Russian foreign ministry
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Britain's ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert arrived at the Russian foreign ministry on Thursday after being summoned over an incident in the Black Sea involving a British warship, a Reuters witness said.

The ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Russia would deliver the ambassador a "tough demarche" - diplomatic jargon for a telling off.

