Honduras inaugurates its embassy in Jerusalem

Honduras has inaugurated its embassy in Jerusalem, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Thursday, in a diplomatic move likely to anger Palestinians.

Honduras said it would move its embassy from Tel Aviv after former U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

The status of Jerusalem has been one of the thorniest issues in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

