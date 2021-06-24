Left Menu

Ukraine extends sanctions against Russian banks for another three years

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-06-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 19:45 IST
Ukraine extends sanctions against Russian banks for another three years
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday extended against sanctions against dozens of Russian banks blamed by Kyiv for involvement in aggression against Ukraine, his office said.

The list includes 55 banks from Russia and separatist areas in eastern Ukraine. They are prohibited from conducting business in Ukraine, using their assets or withdrawing capital for another three years.

Relations between Moscow and Kyiv collapsed after Russia annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014 and Russian-backed separatists took control of a chunk of eastern Ukraine that same year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

