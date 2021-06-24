Sena workers tried to create ruckus at meeting on Maratha quota rally: MLC Mete

Shiv Sena workers tried to create ruckus at a meeting held here on Thursday to chalk out plan for a rally being organised in support of the Maratha quota demand, Maharashtra legislator Vinayak Mete alleged.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mete, a prominent Maratha community leader, said one of his supporters was beaten up and claimed the state government was trying to suppress the pro-quota agitation with the help of ''goons''.

Shiv Sena MLC and spokesperson Ambadas Danve confirmed his party workers had gone to the meeting venue, but added they only asked some questions to Mete and others, and did not assault anyone.

The meeting was held at Padegaon in Aurangabad to discuss arrangements for the quota rally on Saturday (June 26), he said.

''Some goons of ruling party Shiv Sena came there (at the meeting) and tried to create ruckus. When one of our workers raised his voice, he was beaten up. We have submitted a complaint and met the Police Commissioner demanding action in the matter,'' Mete, an MLC, said.

''The government is not resolving issues related to the Maratha community. When community members are agitating (for quota), the government is trying to suppress them with the help of goons,'' Mete said.

Reacting to Mete's allegations, Sena MLC Danve said, 'Yes, our party workers had gone to the meeting. They questioned Mete and others why they didn't launch agitations when the BJP was in power.'' ''They also felt Mete was trying to create divisions in the community. They didn't beat anyone,'' he said.

Last month, the Supreme Court struck down the 2018 Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming it as ''unconstitutional'', and held there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict.

