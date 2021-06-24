We do not accept abrogation of Article 370, will fight it in court: Omar Abdullah

National Conference said at the meeting of Jammu and Kashmir leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it does not accept the decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and will fight against it in the court. Speaking to the media after the all-party meeting with Prime Minister, NC leader Omar Abdullah said "there has been a breach of trust between Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre" and it is the union government's duty to restore it.

"As it was an open discussion, we have put our views openly. We told Prime Minister that we don't stand with what was done on August 5, 2019. We're not ready to accept it. But we won't take the law into our hands. We will fight this in court, and hope that we'll get justice there," he said. "We also told Prime Minister that there's been a breach of trust between the state and Centre. It's the Centre's duty to restore it, and for that whatever Prime Minister thinks best, he should do. The Prime Minister listened to us in a good and peaceful environment. We told him that it is important to reverse the decisions that were taken and are not in favour of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

The former Chief Minister said Jammu and Kashmir was given the status of a Union Territory and "people don't like it". "They want full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir with Jammu and Kashmir cadre restored," he said.

Omar Abdullah said all leaders who participated in the meeting demanded full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. "Both Prime Minister and Home Minister said the work for elections and restoring statehood should start soon. However, Azad Sahib said that first statehood should be restored and then elections should be held. On this Prime Minister didn't say anything," Abdullah added.

Fourteen prominent leaders from Jammu and Kashmir took part in the meeting, the first high-level interaction between the Centre and political leadership mainly from Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the state was bifurcated into two union territories. (ANI)

