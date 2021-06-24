Left Menu

150 BJP workers undergo 'sanitisation' before joining TMC

PTI | Suri | Updated: 24-06-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 21:28 IST
150 BJP workers undergo 'sanitisation' before joining TMC
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 150 BJP workers crossed over to the TMC on Thursday in Bengal's Birbhum district after local leaders of the ruling party sprayed sanitisers on them.

A dais was erected in Ilambazar area, where the saffron camp workers were ''sanitised'', following which local leaders handed them the TMC flag, said Dulal Roy, a block- level member of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

''Those working for the BJP were virus-infected...

Before taking them back, we had to ensure they were sanitised as we aim to get rid of the virus,'' he added.

District BJP president Dhruba Saha, however, claimed workers of his party were ''coerced'' into joining the TMC.

''No one has willingly switched over to the TMC from the BJP,'' he maintained.

Saha further said that local TMC leaders, in a bid to avoid allegations of post-poll violence, were organising such events and ''forcing'' BJP activists to join their party.

''Thousands of workers are still with us, resisting TMC's torture,'' the BJP leader said.

Two days ago, in Hooghly district, another set of 200 BJP men, who made a beeline to join the TMC, had to shave their heads to ''atone their sin'' of having switched over to the saffron party ahead of the assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021