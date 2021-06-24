Left Menu

Gibraltar votes in referendum on easing strict abortion law

Gibraltarians voted in a referendum on Thursday on whether the tiny British territory on the southern tip of Spain should ease one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe. Its criminal law bans abortion in all circumstances, with a maximum punishment in theory of life in prison.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 21:29 IST
Gibraltar votes in referendum on easing strict abortion law

Gibraltarians voted in a referendum on Thursday on whether the tiny British territory on the southern tip of Spain should ease one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe.

Its criminal law bans abortion in all circumstances, with a maximum punishment in theory of life in prison. While no one has been convicted, citizens and residents are forced to go to Spain or travel to Britain to have an abortion. "I think we should be able to have an abortion here, we shouldn't have to go to a different country just to have an abortion," 20-year-old student Geraldine told Reuters after casting her vote.

"At the end of the day it is our body, our choice. Other people shouldn't make the choice for us," added the student, one of 23,000 Gibraltarians eligible to vote. The referendum had originally been scheduled for March 2020, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although penalties are tough, not a single woman or doctor has ever been convicted under the law, a Gibraltar government spokeswoman said. The referendum is on an amendment to the criminal law that would allow pregnancies to be terminated by a registered physician within the first 12 weeks in cases where the pregnancy carried more risk to the mother's health than termination.

Abortions would be permitted at a later stage under a narrow set of circumstances. Even if the changes are approved, the law would be far more restrictive than in most of the rest of Europe.

Pro-life groups say that the wording of the law could be interpreted in a way that would ultimately allow most abortions. "I'm supporting 'No' because I believe life begins at conception and life is sacred and it should be respected until the moment of death," Susan Gomez, 52, who is a member of the Gibraltar pro-life movement, told Reuters.

"We should give (women who are pregnant) all the support in the world so that abortion never happens", she said. Both the government, which has backed the proposed changes, and opposition parties in the enclave encouraged people to vote.

"The government will act in keeping with the views of the people of Gibraltar as expressed ... whichever of the two results may come out," Fabian Picardo, Gibraltar's chief minister, said.

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021