Left Menu

SAD to SIT on Kotkapura firing: Investigate role of Congress, AAP

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 22:29 IST
SAD to SIT on Kotkapura firing: Investigate role of Congress, AAP
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday asked the SIT probing the Kotkapura police firing incident to investigate the alleged role of the Congress and AAP in the ''conspiracy to defame and destabilise'' its previous government led by Parkash Singh Badal.

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded that all ''likely beneficiaries of the conspiracy'' be narco-tested to expose their ''hideous'' role.

“All major leaders of Congress and their secret accomplices from AAP must be put through narco tests to get the truth on what role each one of them played in that conspiracy aimed not only destabilising the then government but also at destroying the age-old trust between the devout Sikh masses and the champions of their interests,'' said Majithia in a statement here.

The SAD-BJP alliance was ruling the state when incidents of the desecration of a religious text and the subsequent police firing at people protesting against it had taken place in Faridkot in 2015.

Majithia also expressed surprise over the ''brazenness'' with which the Congress high command has gone about issuing a ''deadline'' for the conclusion of the ongoing probe by the Punjab Police Special Investigation Team into the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident. ''Whose orders is the SIT expected to obey: High Court or Congress High Command ,'' he asked. The Akali leader said the Congress high command, their state unit and the state government have come to believe that only ''illegal'' arrests of Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal can save their ''credibility which lies in rags''. Majithia and Akali leader Dalji Singh Cheema accused former Punjab Police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh of ''politicising'' the whole issue. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh led the earlier SIT, whose probe report was quashed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Punjab government had formed the new SIT led by Additional Director General of Police L K Yadav to probe the Kotkapura police firing incident following the directions of the High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021