Hanuman Beniwal hits out at BJP's Arun Singh for saying RLP has no credibility

Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday hit out at BJP general secretary Arun Singh for saying that his party was not credible.

''Arun Singh has no mass base and he could not even fight the election of sarpanch. He has no right to raise questions on the credibility of the RLP because the RLP has been fighting on the issues of public interest,'' he said. During a recent visit to Jaipur, Arun Singh, who is the BJP's national general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan, had stated that the RLP has no credibility.

Advertisement

Beniwal, a former BJP leader, said his party supported the BJP during the floor test last year.

The Nagaur MP said that his party had contested the 2019-Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP and the saffron party got its benefit on several seats.

Beniwal quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in December last year over the issue of farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)