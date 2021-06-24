Mamata supports Mukul Roy for PAC membership

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-06-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 22:47 IST
Amid faceoff between the BJP and the TMC over Mukul Roy's nomination for Public Accounts Committee of the West Bengal assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her party is supporting Roy.

Stating that Roy ''is a member of the BJP'', she said that though anybody can file nomination its the Speaker who has the authority to take the final call.

''Anybody can file nomination for public accounts committee (PAC). And Mukul Roy who has filed the nomination is a member of the BJP.

''Where is the problem? He has got the support of Binay Tamang's party and we will also support him. Its decision of the speaker,'' Banerjee told reporters at the secretariat.

''And if there is voting, we will win. We have gained power in the state after people voted for us. We will use the same to get the right person elected (for the PAC),'' the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

The state assembly has 41 committees and the PAC works as the audit watchdog of the House.

The BJP and the TMC have got involved in a tussle after Roy, who left the saffron party to return to the ruling party on June 11, filed his nomination for induction in the PAC of the state assembly.

The BJP has submitted a petition to state assembly speaker Biman Banerjee demanding disqualification of Roy, a legislator from Kishnanagar North constituency, under the anti-defection law since he was yet to resign from the party before shifting sides.

Speculations are rife that Roy may be made Chairperson of the PAC.

