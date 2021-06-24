Left Menu

BJP workers joining TMC 'purified' with sanitiser in WB's Birbhum

Trinamool Congress local leaders in Birbhum on Thursday performed a "purification ritual" for workers joining the party from BJP.

24-06-2021
Visuals from West Bengal's Birbhum (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress local leaders in Birbhum on Thursday performed a "purification ritual" for workers joining the party from BJP. The joining camp was organised in the Ilambazar block of Birbhum by local TMC leaders. The BJP workers joining TMC were handed over TMC flags after sanitisers were sprayed on them.

After TMC recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly elections, the TMC is witnessing an influx of people switching over from the BJP from several places in the state. Notably, BJP's Alipurduar District chief Ganga Prasad Sharma joined TMC on Monday.

Earlier this month, Mukul Roy, former BJP national vice president, and his son Subhranshu Roy joined the TMC in Kolkata in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

