Biden says Apple Daily closure signals 'intensifying repression by Beijing'
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said the closure of the Apple Daily tabloid in Hong Kong signaled "intensifying repression by Beijing" and urged China to stop targeting the independent press and release detained journalists and media executives.
"People in Hong Kong have the right to freedom of the press. Instead, Beijing is denying basic liberties and assaulting Hong Kong’s autonomy and democratic institutions and processes, inconsistent with its international obligations," Biden said in a statement following the news outlet's closure earlier on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. forming expert groups on safely lifting global travel restrictions
U.S. Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech threat
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks near record high, U.S. bond yields near 1-month low
BRIEF-U.S. Financial Regulator Warns Against Strict Cryptocurrency Rules - FT
U.S. pharmacist jailed for three years for tampering with COVID-19 vaccines