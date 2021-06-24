Left Menu

Gehlot warns against Delta Plus variant of COVID-19

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 23:54 IST
Gehlot warns against Delta Plus variant of COVID-19
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing satisfaction over no COVID-19 fatality being reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said people should be extra-cautious in the wake of the new Delta Plus variant of the virus.

''Today, after several months, there has been no death due to coronavirus in the state, which is very satisfactory. Coronavirus can be defeated if people follow Covid protocols properly,'' Gehlot tweeted.

He warned that a new variant of the virus, Delta Plus, has entered India and more than 40 people have been infected by it in the country.

It is more dangerous than the Delta variant and so, extra caution is needed, the chief minister said.

Gehlot also urged people to get vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021