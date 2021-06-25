Left Menu

Brazil government to present second phase of tax reform bill on Friday -ministry

Top Brazilian government officials, including Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, will on Friday deliver the second phase of the government's tax reform bill to the leader of the lower house of Congress, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday. The government sent the first phase of its long-awaited tax reform proposals to Congress almost a year ago.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 01:15 IST
Top Brazilian government officials, including Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, will on Friday deliver the second phase of the government's tax reform bill to the leader of the lower house of Congress, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday. Guedes, Government Secretary Flavia Arruda and special secretary to the Revenue Service Jose Tostes will deliver the bill to Arthur Lira at 9:30 a.m. in Brasilia, the ministry said in a statement.

This phase of the bill deals with taxes on individuals, companies and investments, the ministry said. The government sent the first phase of its long-awaited tax reform proposals to Congress almost a year ago. That dealt with the PIS and Cofins social contribution levies and value-added tax (VAT).

Guedes has said simplifying Brazil's complex tax system and reducing the overall tax burden is an essential foundation for sustainable, long-term investment and economic growth. He said last month he expects a simple and broad-based tax reform bill to be approved this year.

