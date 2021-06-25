Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Illinois man is first charged for attacking journalists during Capitol riot

An Illinois man on Thursday became the first person charged for attacking journalists during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Shane Jason Woods, 43, of Auburn, who also goes by the name Shane Castleman, was also charged with crimes including assaulting law enforcement and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, the Justice Department announced.

U.S. agency clears way to rename Las Vegas airport after Democrat Senator Harry Reid

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cleared the way for renaming Las Vegas's international airport after former senior U.S. Senate Democrat Harry Reid. In a letter seen by Reuters, the FAA said it had "finished the necessary processing steps" after the Clark County Department of Aviation requested the change in April.

U.S. House targets 'predatory lenders', votes to repeal Trump banking rule

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to repeal a contentious banking rule introduced during former President Donald Trump's administration that Democrats say allows predatory lenders to skirt state consumer protections. Lawmakers voted 218 to 208 to roll back the so-called "true lender" rule, which attempted to clarify what laws applied to lenders like fintechs when partnered with traditional banks, and clears the way for its removal as President Joe Biden is expected to sign it.

Giuliani's law license suspended over false Trump election claims

Rudy Giuliani's New York law license was suspended on Thursday, after a state appeals court found he had lied in arguing that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client, former U.S. President Donald Trump. Giuliani, 77, a former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan and New York City mayor, was punished for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements that widespread voter fraud undermined the election, which Democrat Joe Biden won.

U.S. lawmakers say they have reached policing reform deal, give no details

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers said on Thursday they had reached an agreement on a framework for a policing reform bill, after weeks of talks. "There is still more work to be done on the final bill, and nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to," Republican Senator Tim Scott, Democratic Senator Cory Booker and Democratic Representative Karen Bass said in a joint statement. "Over the next few weeks we look forward to continuing our work toward getting a finalized proposal across the finish line."

Florida officials say dozens unaccounted for in beachfront building collapse

Rescue crews near Miami combed through tons of rubble on Thursday for anyone who may have survived the predawn collapse of part of an oceanfront residential tower, with officials reporting at least one person found dead and nearly 100 more missing. Sally Heyman, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, said officials have been unable to make contact with 51 individuals who "supposedly" live in the building, home to a mix of people including families and part-time "snow bird" residents who spend the winter months in Florida.

Biden touts vaccines in North Carolina as U.S. injections slow

President Joe Biden urged more Americans to take advantage of COVID-19 vaccinations on a trip to North Carolina on Thursday as the rate of inoculations slows despite a nationwide effort to get shots in arms to stop the spread of the coronavirus. "The data couldn't be clearer ... if you're vaccinated, you're safe," Biden told a Raleigh crowd that planned to visit neighborhoods to advocate for getting the vaccine. "You are still at risk of getting seriously ill or dying if you in fact have not been vaccinated."

Biden backers sue 'Trump Train' members, police over campaign bus incident

Several people who were traveling last October on a campaign bus for Democratic President Joe Biden that was surrounded by supporters of Republican former President Donald Trump on a Texas highway filed a pair of federal lawsuits on Thursday over the incident. One lawsuit, which named more than a half-dozen members of the "Trump Train" as defendants, accused the Trump supporters of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act, an 1871 law named after the violent white supremacist organization and intended to prohibit groups from engaging in voter intimidation.

U.S. Democrats launch bill allowing existing nuclear plants tax credit

Five Democrats in the U.S. Senate introduced a bill on Thursday that would allow some existing nuclear power plants to receive a tax credit equal to an incentive already given to operators of wind power turbines. The bill, led by Senator Ben Cardin, provides a production tax credit of $15 per megawatt hour for existing nuclear plant owners or operators in states such as New York, Illinois, and Pennsylvania which have deregulated power markets. Cardin's state, Maryland, has two reactors at Exelon Corp's Calvert Cliffs plant.

Democrats' two-step infrastructure plan draws Republican ire

Hours after U.S. President Joe Biden declared "we have a deal" to renew the nation's infrastructure, the Senate's top Republican lashed out at plans to follow the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill with another measure addressing what Democrats call "human infrastructure." Biden and top congressional Democrats - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer - had long signaled their plan to link the bipartisan deal with another measure including spending on home health care and child care in an infrastructure bill.

