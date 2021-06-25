Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. to evacuate Afghan interpreters before military withdrawal complete -officials

The United States is set to evacuate thousands of vulnerable Afghan interpreters before the U.S. military completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan so they can wrap up their visa applications from safety, U.S. officials said on Thursday. The evacuation of the at-risk Afghans will include their family members for a total of as many as 50,000 people, a senior Republican lawmaker told Reuters.

Hundreds more unmarked graves found at erstwhile Canadian residential school

An indigenous group in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Thursday said it had found the unmarked graves of an estimated 751 people at a now-defunct Catholic residential school, just weeks after a similar, smaller discovery rocked the country. The latest discovery, the biggest to date, is a grim reminder of the years of abuse and discrimination indigenous communities have suffered in Canada even as they continue to fight for justice and better living conditions.

U.S. may rethink Iran approach if no deal in foreseeable future

Washington may need to rethink its approach to Iran if the serious differences between the two countries on resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal cannot be resolved "in the foreseeable future", a senior U.S. official said on Thursday. "We still have serious differences ... over the host of issues, whether it's the nuclear steps that Iran needs to take to come back into compliance, the sanctions relief that the U.S. would be offering or the sequence of steps that both sides would be taking," the official told reporters on a conference call.

Ever Given operator says more time needed for ship release

The operator of a giant cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March said on Thursday that it would take more time for the vessel to be released from detainment while a final agreement with Egyptian authorities was being concluded. The Japanese owners and insurers of the ship were locked in a compensation dispute with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), but announced on Wednesday that an agreement in principle had been reached.

U.S. House committee due to consider sweeping China bill next week

The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee has scheduled a meeting on Wednesday to consider sweeping legislation to boost economic competitiveness and push Beijing on human rights, part of an ongoing effort in Congress to address competition with China. Committee aides said on Thursday the panel would mark up - or debate and consider amendments to - the "Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act," or Eagle Act, at a meeting at 1 p.m. EDT on June 30.

Harris will visit a U.S. border patrol facility during her trip to El Paso, Texas

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the El Paso, Texas, central processing center, which is a U.S. Customs & Border Protection Facility, and meet migrants during her visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, spokesperson Symone Sanders said. This will be the first time Harris will visit the border since becoming the vice president and taking a lead role in immigration issues.

Luxembourg gay PM blasts 'stigmatizing' new Hungarian law

Luxembourg's gay Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban on Thursday that Budapest was being discriminatory and stigmatizing with its new law banning from schools materials deemed to promote homosexuality. Despite criticism from rights groups and political opposition in Hungary, Orban said on Thursday ahead of talks with his EU peers in Brussels that the new bill, which bans the distribution in schools of material seen as promoting homosexuality or gender change, was already enacted.

UK's COVID-19 test-and-trace system still missing targets-watchdog

Britain's much-maligned multi-billion pound COVID-19 test-and-trace system has improved, but is still missing targets and the results of millions of tests to find asymptomatic cases have not been reported, parliament's spending watchdog said on Friday. The programme, which was given a 22 billion pound ($30.6 billion) budget, was launched by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in May 2020 to oversee testing of those who thought they had the virus and then to trace the contacts of those who tested positive.

U.S. State Dept OKs possible sale of F-16s, missiles to Philippines

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets, as well as Sidewinder and Harpoon missiles, to the Philippines in three separate deals with a combined value of more than $2.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday. The Philippines is looking for a new multi-role fighter jet and is evaluating the F-16 and the SAAB Abs Gripen.

Autopsy shows head blows in death of Abbas critic, Palestinian group says

A Palestinian activist who died in the custody of President Mahmoud Abbas's security forces on Thursday took blows to the head, a Palestinian rights group said after conducting an autopsy, adding the wounds indicated "an unnatural death". The family of Nizar Banat, a well-known critic of Abbas's Palestinian Authority, said PA forces broke into his house in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron overnight and hit him repeatedly with a metal rod before arresting him.

