HK police chief, security secretary to take on new roles -Xinhua
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 25-06-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 08:42 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
Hong Kong Secretary of Security John Lee and police chief Chris Tang will take on new roles as part of a government reshuffle, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.
Lee will replace Matthew Cheung as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's No. 2, while Tang will replace Lee, Xinhua said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- John Lee
- Chris Tang
- Carrie Lam
- Security
- Xinhua
- Hong Kong
- Tang
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get June 2021 security patch
EU vows to shield itself from Chinese security threats, Michel says
India-Australia reaffirms commitment to work together in areas of digital economy, cyber security
UPDATE 2-Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant, 2 security officers in West Bank clash
Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant, 2 security officers in West Bank clash