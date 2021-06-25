HK police chief, security secretary to take on new roles -Xinhua

Hong Kong Secretary of Security John Lee and police chief Chris Tang will take on new roles as part of a government reshuffle, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.

Lee will replace Matthew Cheung as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's No. 2, while Tang will replace Lee, Xinhua said.

