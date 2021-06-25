Left Menu

HK police chief, security secretary to take on new roles -Xinhua

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 25-06-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 08:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong Secretary of Security John Lee and police chief Chris Tang will take on new roles as part of a government reshuffle, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.

Lee will replace Matthew Cheung as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's No. 2, while Tang will replace Lee, Xinhua said.

