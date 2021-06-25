Left Menu

Biden approves Florida emergency declaration after building collapse

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 10:28 IST
US President Joe Biden (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration in the state of Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts after a building collapse near Miami left at least one dead and nearly 100 missing.

"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts," the White House said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

