Biden approves Florida emergency declaration after building collapse
Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 10:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration in the state of Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts after a building collapse near Miami left at least one dead and nearly 100 missing.
"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts," the White House said on Friday.
