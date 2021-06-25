Left Menu

Political parties, churches urge Mizoram CM to call all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 25-06-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 11:30 IST
Political parties, churches and civil society groups in Mizoram have urged the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga to call an all-party meet in view of the present COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

A statement issued by Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) on Thursday said that the meeting of all political parties, churches and civil society organisations held in Aizawl has unanimously passed a resolution seeking a joint meeting involving all political parties in the state in order to step up collective efforts in the battle against COVID-19.

The appeal came in the wake of several hardships and constraints faced by the state due to the spike in COVID-19 cases despite prolonged lockdown.

The all party-NGO meet called by CYMA also urged the state government to expedite the process of vaccination and sample test for COVID-19.

It asked the state government to improve health infrastructures and exempt Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and other poor sections from taxes, including electricity and water bills.

It further asked the state government to take measures to ensure that farmers disposed of their harvests at reasonable prices.

Among others, the meeting also passed resolutions appealing to people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour and also urged landlords to waive rent to their tenants.

The northeastern state has reported more than 18,000 COVID-19 cases.

